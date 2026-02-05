5. Februar 2026

LG startet im Februar Preisknaller für Monitore

5. Februar 2026 Peter Lanzendorf
Tolle Preise für LG Monitor

LG PC-Monitore einen Monat mit attraktiven Sonderpreisen.

Bis zum 28 Februar bietet LG besonders attraktive Preise für Computer-Monitore.

LG bietet exklusiven Aktionspreisen auf ausgewählte LG Business Monitore. Dieses Angebot ist nur vom 1. bis zum 28. Februar 2026 gültig.
Schnell sein lohnt sich – Aktionsmodelle:
LG Business Monitor 27BA54QB-B.AEU
68,47 cm (27“) IPS-Monitor mit WQHD-Auflösung (2.560 x 1.440 Pixel), 2 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 3 x USB 3.2 (1 up, 2 down) und Kopfhöreranschluss, Verstellbarkeit von Höhe, Neigung und Drehung sowie zweiseitiger Pivot-Funktion 
162,- €
 
LG Business Monitor 27BA75QB-B.AEU
68,6 cm (27“) IPS-Monitor mit WQHD-Auflösung (2.560 x 1.440 Pixel), Daisy-Chain-Funktionalität, 1 x HDMI 2.0, 2 x DisplayPort 1.4 (1 in, 1 out), 1 x USB-C (DP Alt. Mode, max. 65W Ladeleistung), 5 x USB 3.0 (1 up, 4 down), 1x RJ45 und Kopfhöreranschluss, Verstellbarkeit von Höhe, Neigung sowie Drehung und zweiseitiger Pivot-Funktion
193,- €
 
LG Business Monitor 27BA65QB-B.AEU
68,6 cm (27“) IPS-Monitor mit WQHD-Auflösung (2.560 x 1.440 Pixel), Daisy-Chain-Funktionalität, 1 x HDMI 2.0, 2 x DisplayPort 1.4 (1 in, 1 out), 1 x USB-C (DP Alt. Mode, max. 65W Ladeleistung), 5 x USB 3.0 (1 up, 4 down) und Kopfhöreranschluss, Verstellbarkeit von Höhe, Neigung sowie Drehung und zweiseitiger Pivot-Funktion
208,- €
 
LG Business Monitor 32U720A-B.AEU 
80 cm (31,5“) VA-Monitor mit 4K-Ultra-HD-Auflösung (3.840 x 2.160 Pixel), 90% DCI-P3 und HDR10, 2 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x USB-C (DP Alt Mode, max. 90 W Ladeleistung), 2 x USB 3.0 (2 down) und Kopfhöreranschluss,  Verstellbarkeit von Höhe, Neigung sowie Drehung und zweiseitiger Pivot-Funktion
229,- €

