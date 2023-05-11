ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED ab sofort verfügbar

11. Mai 2023

11. Mai 2023 Bernhard Reimann
Das dünnste 13.3 Zoll OLED-Notebook der Welt ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED ist ab sofort verfügbar

Das neue ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED vereint kompaktes Design mit hoher Alltagsleistung. Ob bei der Arbeit oder in der Freizeit, das Notebook ist für jede Situation gewappnet.

Das Zenbook S 13 OLED ist mit 1cm Profil das dünnste 13.3 Zoll Notebook der Welt und wiegt nur 1kg. Dennoch bietet es mit einem bis zu Intel Core i7-1355U Prozessor und einer integrierten Intel Iris Xe Prozessorgrafik, samt bis zu 32 GB LPDDR5 RAM Arbeitsspeicher und einer bis zu 1 TB PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD herausragende Leistung.

Das scharfe 2,8K OLED-Touchscreen-Display im 16:10 Format und NanoEdge-Design mit 85 Prozent Screen-to-Body Verhältnis hat eine Bildwiederholfrequenz von 120Hz, dazu 0,2ms Reaktionszeit und 550 Nits Spitzenhelligkeit.  Die Farbraumabdeckung von 100 Prozent DCI-P3 sorgt zudem für eine realitätsgetreue Darstellung. Dank extrem robustem Gehäuse und bis zu 14 Stunden Akkulaufzeit bietet das S 13 volle Mobilität.

Das ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) ist ab sofort in Deutschland ab 1.499€ Euro verfügbar.

www.asus.de

