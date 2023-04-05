Neue ASUS Notebooks der Vivobook-Reihe
Die neuen ASUS Modelle Vivobook Pro 16 OLED (K6602VU/VV) und Vivobook 16 (M1605YA) sind ab sofort in Deutschland erhältlich.
Das Vivobook Pro 16 OLED bietet in der stärksten Konfiguration einen Intel Core i9 Prozessor, eine NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8GB GDDR6 Grafik mit MUX-Switch und ein ultrascharfes 16 Zoll 3,2K 120Hz OLED-Display im 16:10 Format und NanoEdge-Design.
Dank innovativer ASUS IceCool Plus Kühltechnologie mit Dual-Lüftern, werden die wichtigsten Komponenten effektiv und leise gekühlt. Der ASUS Antimicrobial-Guard hält das Vivobook Pro 16 OLED hygienisch und hemmt das Wachstum von Bakterien.
Das Vivobook Pro 16 OLED (K6602VU/VV) ist ab sofort ab 2.099 Euro in Deutschland verfügbar.
ASUS Vivobook 16: Schneller, leiser, kühler
Das Vivobook 16 (M1605YA) ist mit einem bis zu AMD Ryzen 7 7730U Prozessor, mit bis zu 1TB PCIe Gen3 M.2 SSD-Speicher für starke Rechenpower, ausgestattet. Mit integrierter AMD Radeon Grafikkarte und entspiegeltem 16 Zoll Full-HD Display (1920×1200) im 16:10 Format mit 300 Nits Spitzenhelligkeit, sorgt der flexible Allrounder für vollen Durchblick.
Das ASUS Vivobook 16 (M1605YA) ist ab sofort ab 649 Euro in Deutschland verfügbar.