17. Mai 2022

Panasonic Sieger beim 65 Zoll Vergleichstest von Focus/Chip

16. Mai 2022 Peter Lanzendorf
Panasonic Testsieger beim Vergleichstest Focus/Chip

Obwohl der Panasonic TX-65JZW2004 der teuerste 65 Zoll Fernseher im Vergleichstest von Chip war, wurde er zum Testsieger gekürt.

Der kompletten Test hier:

